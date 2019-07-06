Seismologist says more than 3,000 earthquakes recorded in Southern California since initial 6.4

She says more than 3,000 of them have now been recorded in the Searles Valley sequence, including Friday's 7.1
We have now recorded over 3,000 earthquakes in the Searles Valley sequence.https://t.co/mgWpqYcUzB— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) July 7, 2019
While some of the aftershocks were of lower magnitude, ranging from 2-3, there were also sizeable quakes registering as high as 5.4.
Here's a map of where the quakes have been striking, and their size:
Experts predict the seismic activity to mellow out, but it never hurts to be prepared.
Here are some tips for what to pack in your earthquake emergency kit.