Ridgecrest Earthquake

Seismologist says more than 3,000 earthquakes recorded in Southern California since initial 6.4

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Southern California since Thursday's initial 6.4 magnitude temblor, according to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones.

She says more than 3,000 of them have now been recorded in the Searles Valley sequence, including Friday's 7.1



While some of the aftershocks were of lower magnitude, ranging from 2-3, there were also sizeable quakes registering as high as 5.4.

Here's a map of where the quakes have been striking, and their size:
This Saturday, July 6, 2019 image is a screenshot from a live earthquake tracker.

Experts predict the seismic activity to mellow out, but it never hurts to be prepared.

Here are some tips for what to pack in your earthquake emergency kit.
earthquake southern california ridgecrest earthquake
