Police seek more victims in series of sexual assaults committed in Van Nuys

Kaalan R. Walker is shown in a mugshot. (KABC)

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for additional victims after a man was arrested on suspicion of a series of sexual assaults in Van Nuys.

On Sept. 11, authorities arrested 23-year-old Kaalan R. Walker, of Valley Village, on suspicion of sexual assaults that happened as far back as 2016.

In each case, aspiring models said they were contacted by Walker over social media with the premise of being hired professionally. While alone, each victim reported being sexually assaulted by Walker.

Walker faces nine separate felony sexual assault charges and is held on more than $1 million bail.

Anyone with more information or who may be a victim is urged to call detectives at (818) 374-9500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also call Crime Stopper (800) 222-8477.
