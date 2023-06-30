15-acre brush fire prompts evacuation warning in Moreno Valley

A vegetation fire broke out Friday morning in Moreno Valley, prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning for some residents in the area.

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A vegetation fire broke out Friday morning in Moreno Valley, prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning for some residents in the area.

The Lantz Fire was reported as a 1-acre blaze around 10 a.m. near Lantz Lane and Ironwood Avenue, according to CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department.

By 11:30 a.m. the fire had scorched about 15 acres and was burning at a moderate rate of speed.

The evacuation warning was issued for the area north of Ironwood and east of Moreno Beach.

