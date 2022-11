2 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people died Sunday evening and two were injured in a head-on collision in Moreno Valley.

Witnesses reported the crash at 8:57 p.m. on Gilman Springs Road at Bridge Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two patients with serious injuries were taken to a hospital by ambulance, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

The CHP was investigating.

