2 killed, 1 injured in party shooting in Moreno Valley, authorities say

Two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting at a party in Moreno Valley, authorities said Monday.

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting at a party in Moreno Valley, authorities said Monday.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting during a large party at a home in the 26000 block of Coronada Drive shortly before 1 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

They found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene and another succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The third victim remains in critical condition.

None of them have been identified.

Additional details about what led up to the shooting were not available. The investigation is ongoing.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.