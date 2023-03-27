Bodycam video shows moments before Riverside County deputies open fire on man in Moreno Valley

In the video, the suspect was seen holding some type of wooden bat with sharp metal spikes on the end. The deputies used a stun gun twice without effect and authorities said he was finally shot when he advanced toward them.

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released body camera footage of a shooting in Moreno Valley in which a 33-year-old man who was reportedly schizophrenic was killed.

The incident happened on Feb. 6 in the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue.

Jesus Rodriguez's mother called 911 to report her son was under the influence and was reportedly acting aggressive towards her.

The video released on Friday shows deputies arriving and later deploying a Taser.

"When deputies arrived, Rodriguez ran to his bedroom and started yelling at them from the doorway," the sheriff's department said in a press release at the time of the shooting. "Deputies attempted to deescalate the situation, but he continued being aggressive and uncooperative."

In the video, Rodriguez is seen holding some type of wooden bat with sharp metal spikes on the end.

The deputies used a stun gun twice without effect and authorities said Rodriguez was finally shot when he advanced toward them.

Rodriguez's family had said he was having a mental health crisis when deputies responded. They added he had a BB gun and told dispatchers about that when they called for help.

According to family, deputies cleared the home before entering. When they went inside, relatives say they heard gunshots.

"The cops have been to my mother's house so many times that they know he's schizophrenic," the man's sister Isabel Rodriguez said at the time. "She disclosed to them that he had a BB gun - it wasn't a gun. It was a BB gun."

"There's no reason they couldn't have Tasered him," Rodriguez added. "They could have used a different kind of method, especially since he's schizophrenic."

No deputies were injured in the incident. The shooting remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.