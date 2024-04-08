Morgan Wallen arrested on felony charges after allegedly throwing a chair from a Nashville bar

Morgan Wallen was arrested after being accused of throwing a chair off a rooftop bar, landing near two police officers, according to the affidavit.

Morgan Wallen was arrested after being accused of throwing a chair off a rooftop bar, landing near two police officers, according to the affidavit.

Morgan Wallen was arrested after being accused of throwing a chair off a rooftop bar, landing near two police officers, according to the affidavit.

Morgan Wallen was arrested after being accused of throwing a chair off a rooftop bar, landing near two police officers, according to the affidavit.

Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested in Nashville late Sunday for allegedly throwing a chair off a downtown rooftop.

Wallen was arrested on three felony charges of reckless endangerment, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in an X post Monday morning.

According to arrest affidavit obtained by CNN affiliate WTVF, several Metro Nashville police officers were standing outside of Chief's Bar on Broadway just before 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night when a chair fell from above and landed just feet from where they were standing. Employees of the bar told police that the defendant identified as Wallen threw the chair from the top floor of the six-story restaurant and bar.

Surveillance camera footage from the bar's rooftop showed Wallen "lunging" and "throwing an object over the roof," according to the report. Witnesses who saw the incident unfold told police that they saw Wallen grab a chair and throw it, noting that Wallen laughed afterwards.

Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, confirmed the singer's arrest in a brief statement to CNN on Monday.

"At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct," the statement read. "He is cooperating fully with authorities."

Wallen, 30, is facing three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon - a class E felony in Tennessee - because the chair landed near two police officers and for "the danger to the public," according to the affidavit. He is also facing one count of disorderly conduct.

Wallen's bond was set at $15,250, according to the Davidson County Criminal Court website. He has a court date scheduled for May 3.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.