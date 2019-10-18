Most evacuations lifted after fire burns 443 acres in Santa Barbara County

Most evacuation orders have been lifted after firefighters began gaining control of a fast-moving brush fire that erupted in Santa Barbara County.

The Real Fire broke out around 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Calle Real and Gaviota Coast, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

By evening, the fire had burned 443 acres as firefighters achieved 20% containment.

Residents along the coast between Dos Pueblos Canyon and Gaviota were ordered to evacuate the area. The El Capitan Campgrounds were also being evacuated.

Evacuations were later lifted for all areas except for El Capitan Canyon. No structure damage or injuries were reported.

About 250 firefighters were involved in battling the flames and officials were confident they could get the flames under control overnight.

One lane on each side of the 101 Freeway were open as crews tried to contain the flames, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
