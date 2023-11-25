Mom ID'd after being fatally struck by DUI suspect in South LA; 9-year-old daughter critically hurt

A 26-year-old woman has been identified after she was struck and killed by an SUV at a bus stop in South Los Angeles. The victim's 9-year-old daughter was critically injured in the crash.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 26-year-old woman has been identified after she was struck and killed at a bus stop in South Los Angeles. The victim's 9-year-old daughter was critically injured in the crash, which involved an SUV driven by a DUI suspect, authorities said.

About 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Alma Aragon was sitting on a bench with her daughter near the bus stop in the 1700 block of West 83rd Street, at the intersection of Western Avenue, when they were hit by the vehicle.

According to Los Angeles Police Department investigators, a sedan pulled out of a liquor-store parking lot when it was struck by the speeding SUV, which then careened into the bus stop.

Video from AIR7 HD showed the vehicle apparently slammed into the back of the bench, pushing it off of the sidewalk and into the street.

Aragon, her daughter and the DUI suspect were transported to a hospital, where Aragon was pronounced dead, the LAPD said.

"It's looking right now like it's going to take a miracle for this girl to (pull through)," Detective Ryan Moreno said at a Friday afternoon news conference near the crash site. "So we're all praying for her that she makes it."

Mourners were seen at a makeshift memorial, comprised of flowers and balloons, that was created on the sidewalk in honor of the two victims.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was in custody pending potential manslaughter charges, police said.

"Western is a freeway," said Aaron Wilkins, who lives near the scene, referring to drivers speeding on the street. "It's bad that somebody just -- on Thanksgiving -- just lost they're family."