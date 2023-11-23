A violent crash left three people injured, including an infant, in South L.A. on Thanksgiving Day.

Infant, 2 others injured near bus stop after violent crash in South LA

The incident was reported at around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of W 83rd Street.

Police say two adults, a man and a woman, and an infant are in critical condition. All three were taken to the hospital.

A vehicle crashed into the three victims near a bus stop, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.