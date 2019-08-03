Largest housing-fraud case in Orange County history allegedly carried out by mother-daughter duo

By ABC7.com staff
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother and daughter are under arrest for what's being called the largest housing-fraud case in Orange County history.

Ericca Mickens and her daughter Brittany Mickens are facing felony charges accused of scamming the county's Section 8 housing and its in-home supportive services program. They were allegedly bilking the system to fund a lavish lifestyle.

"These two individuals are accused of stealing upwards of $190,000 from the housing authority and from in-home support services," said Kimberly Edds of the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Neighbors said officers spent the day at the family's home Thursday making the arrests and collecting evidence. An investigator went door to door interviewing neighbors.

The suspects concealed their identity using multiple birth certificates and identification cards to defraud taxpayers, said Edds.

Investigators say Errica received the maximum benefit, reserved for the most severely disabled clients, though they say surveillance showed her doing work around her home, without issue.

The D.A. also says the pair took lavish international trips and posted photos to Facebook. Neighbors said they often saw luxury cars at the home.

"She had a Porsche now she has a Range Rover in the garage," neighbor Danny Sanchez said.

If convicted, suspects each face a maximum of eight years in state prison.
