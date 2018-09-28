Mother, father, sister hospitalized after being stabbed in Stanton; family member in custody

Three family members were hospitalized after being stabbed in Stanton, allegedly by another family member, authorities said. (OnScene)

STANTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Three family members were hospitalized after being stabbed early Friday morning in Stanton, allegedly by another family member, authorities said.

According to an Orange County sheriff's spokesperson, deputies responded at 12:48 a.m. to a report of a disturbance in the 11000 block of Irwin Street.

The suspect's father suffered significant injuries in the attack, the spokesperson said, while the injuries sustained by the assailant's mother and sister were described as minor.

The alleged attacker, identified only as a man, was taken into custody.

What prompted the apparent domestic dispute is under investigation.
