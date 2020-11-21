Mother of 24-year-old pregnant woman shot to death in Wilmington searching for answers

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mother of a pregnant woman who was shot and killed in Wilmington last weekend is speaking out about her daughter's death.

Arlene Rodriguez, who was seven months pregnant, was sitting in her car on Sept. 15 while a man was working on her engine. That's when police say a gunman walked up and shot multiple rounds into the vehicle, striking Rodriguez and the man.

The 24-year-old and her unborn baby did not survive. The man suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives know little about the suspect, who fled the scene.

Rodriguez's mother, Jessica, who lives in Kansas, is desperate for answers and wants to know why her daughter was killed.

"The gun violence has got to stop. The gangs have got to stop. It's not okay to be going out there and just killing innocent people for no reason," she said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective Coffee or Detective Tiffin at (310) 726-7887 or (310) 726-7884. Those wishing to report anonymously can call (800) 222-TIPS.
