Family & Parenting

This year's Mother's Day involves making up for lost time for SoCal families

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Making up for lost time on Mother's Day

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- This Mother's Day, many families made up for lost time after missing out on so much over the last year.

Penfold's Cafe and Bakery in Temecula was open early for moms hoping to get a head start on Mother's Day.

Moriah Rubio-Sosa was among the first to arrive with her family.

For her first time out with her family since the pandemic, she says it's the little things that make a difference.

"Just eating off a plate, with silverware and coffee in a cup, it's a big thing now," she said. "I used to take it for granted but now it's something I really appreciate, especially on Mother's Day."

The family owned eatery was expecting a busy day with families making up for last year's canceled breakfast outings.

Meanwhile, at the Temecula Berry Co. families turned out to pick blueberries before it got too hot.

Rachel Sanders was in town to visit her mom.

A former employee at the blueberry farm, the two say berry picking has become a tradition for them.

"My mom is such a hard worker. She got me into eating healthy and going out and being adventurous and doing things like this," she said.

There was no shortage of berries - or of praise for all the things that moms do.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingtemeculariverside countymotherhoodmothers day
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News