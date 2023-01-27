WATCH LIVE

High-speed chase involving motorcyclist ends with suspect's dramatic takedown in Compton

Friday, January 27, 2023 7:46AM
A chase involving a motorcyclist ended with a dramatic takedown Thursday night in the streets of Compton.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase involving a motorcyclist ended with a dramatic takedown Thursday night in the streets of Compton.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the incident was unfolding just before 11 p.m.

The motorcyclist was reportedly speeding down the 105 Freeway when it all came to an abrupt end at Long Beach Boulevard and Louise Street.

Video shows the motorcyclist stopping and hopping of the bike as a California Highway Patrol officer approached in their patrol unit.

When the motorcyclist got off the bike, an officer is seen running toward him, tackling the suspect and knocking him to the ground.

The suspect was then taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

