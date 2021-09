GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was hospitalized in unknown condition Wednesday morning after a crash on the westbound 210 Freeway in Glendora, authorities said.The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. near Grand Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Whether any other vehicles were involved was not immediately clear.Several lanes were closed as crews worked to clear the scene, prompting a traffic back that stretched for miles.The cause of the crash was unknown.