The eastbound 210 Freeway at the 215 Freeway interchange in San Bernardino was shut down Friday morning due to a fatal shooting that left a motorcyclist dead and another wounded.The California Highway Patrol was called to the interchange shortly before 4 a.m. about two motorcyclists down, possibly shot. Upon arrival, authorities found two males lying in the center divider with gunshot wounds.One person, later identified as 44-year-old Shawn Fowler of Utah, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person was transported to a nearby hospital in Colton. He had a wound to the upper torso and was in stable condition, according to the CHP.Police are investigating whether the victims were part of a motorcycle gang."We do have insignia that there may be affiliation with an outlaw motorcycle group," San Bernardino Police Department Lt. Mike Madden said.The fatal incident prompted the immediate closure of the eastbound 210, and the westbound side was closed soon after due to the investigation. All lanes were back open by 11 a.m.Traffic was being diverted to the 215 Freeway.