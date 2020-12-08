Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in Echo Park hit-and-run crash; police seek driver of van seen on surveillance video

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for the driver of a passenger van involved in an Echo Park hit-and-run crash on Monday morning that left a 29-year-old motorcyclist dead.

The collision was captured on surveillance video shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Glendale Boulevard, just south of Reservoir Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of the van "made an illegal U-turn directly in the path of the motorcyclist," who was riding a 2003 Yamaha 600R, the LAPD said in a statement. The driver stopped briefly before fleeing southbound, investigators said.

Firefighter-paramedics transported the motorcyclist to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity was withheld pending notification of his family.

The van is described as a red or maroon customized Chevy Astro van manufactured in the late 1990s or early 2000s.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call LAPD Officer McGowan at (213) 486-0761, Central Traffic Detectives at (213) 833-3713 or Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746.
