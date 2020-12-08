Motorcyclist killed in Echo Park hit-and-run crash; police seek driver of van seen on surveillance video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8452913" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A memorial procession through the Newhall Pass was held Wednesday in honor of CHP officer Andy Ornelas who died from injuries suffered in an on-duty crash.

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for the driver of a passenger van involved in an Echo Park hit-and-run crash on Monday morning that left a 29-year-old motorcyclist dead.The collision was captured on surveillance video shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Glendale Boulevard, just south of Reservoir Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The driver of the van "made an illegal U-turn directly in the path of the motorcyclist," who was riding a 2003 Yamaha 600R, the LAPD said in a statement. The driver stopped briefly before fleeing southbound, investigators said.Firefighter-paramedics transported the motorcyclist to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity was withheld pending notification of his family.The van is described as a red or maroon customized Chevy Astro van manufactured in the late 1990s or early 2000s.Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call LAPD Officer McGowan at (213) 486-0761, Central Traffic Detectives at (213) 833-3713 or Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746.