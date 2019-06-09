Motorcyclist in San Pedro struck by hit-and-run driver, then gets hit again

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcyclist was hurt in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in San Pedro.The incident occurred on 17th Street and Pacific Avenue.Police say the motorcyclist was headed southbound on Pacific Avenue when the person was hit by a car headed eastbound on 17th Street at about 9:35 p.m.The driver of the car left the scene, and another car came and hit the motorcyclist.That driver stayed at the scene.A pair of cousins say they heard a crash while playing soccer.When they went to the scene, they found the motorcyclist underneath the car.The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.