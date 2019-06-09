Motorcyclist in San Pedro struck by hit-and-run driver, then gets hit again

By ABC7.com staff
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcyclist was hurt in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in San Pedro.

The incident occurred on 17th Street and Pacific Avenue.

Police say the motorcyclist was headed southbound on Pacific Avenue when the person was hit by a car headed eastbound on 17th Street at about 9:35 p.m.

The driver of the car left the scene, and another car came and hit the motorcyclist.

That driver stayed at the scene.

A pair of cousins say they heard a crash while playing soccer.

When they went to the scene, they found the motorcyclist underneath the car.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
