Motorcyclist killed, 12-year-old girl injured in Van Nuys crash involving Metro bus

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Metro bus Friday afternoon in Van Nuys, and his passenger - a 12-year-old girl - was injured.

It happened around 11 a.m. near Bessemer Street and Hazeltine Avenue.

According to Metro, the bus was heading westbound on the G Line (Orange busway) at Hazeltine when it collided with the motorcyclist.

The man died at the scene and the little girl was rushed to Valley Presbyterian Hospital in an unknown condition.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to them and their families during this time," said Metro spokesperson David Sotero at the scene. "It's a horrible accident, and we just pray that little girl is OK."

No other injuries were reported.

Metro also released a statement, saying it's "working closely with the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate this incident."

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of Metro's customers and the communities we serve, in fact it's our highest priority."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.