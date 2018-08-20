Motorcyclist killed in 91 Freeway crash in Anaheim

A motorcyclist is dead after an overnight crash on the westbound 91 Freeway in Anaheim.According to California Highway Patrol officials, the unidentified motorcyclist hit the back of a truck just before midnight Sunday near Lakeview Avenue.The victim died at the scene.Officers said other cars may have hit the man after the initial crash. His helmet even appeared to be lodged underneath a vehicle, authorities said.All lanes were temporarily closed overnight due to the crash investigation. They have since reopened.