Motorcyclist killed in crash on 110 Fwy in South LA

EMBED </>More Videos

A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles, a crash that shut down several lanes to motorists.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles, a crash that shut down several lanes to motorists early Sunday.

Fire crews and the California Highway Patrol responded to the crash at Manchester Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist who had been struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

The victim died at the scene. Information on the other vehicle involved was not immediately known.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The three right lanes of the northbound 110 were shut down for several hours overnight and through the early morning, along with the Manchester Avenue off-ramp. All lanes were reopened at 8 a.m.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashtraffictraffic fatalitiesmotorcycle accidentI-110South Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 wounded in Glendale restaurant shooting
Large tree crushes 2 cars on Hollywood street
Thieves steal mail from Woodland Hills home in broad daylight
Woman sought for allegedly stealing $1K from Coinstar machines
Police asking for help to find missing 22-year-old in Shadow Hills
Woman says she accidentally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
Dodgers beat Brewers 4-3 in NLCS Game 2
SoCal storm will move out as gusty conditions move in Sunday
Show More
Semi erupts in flames after crash on 210 Fwy in Pasadena
Remains of 11 infants found at Detroit funeral home
Road projects could be delayed, canceled if gas tax repealed, Caltrans says
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; knocks out power in LA
ABC7 Salutes: Simi Valley honors veterans' sacrifice and service
More News