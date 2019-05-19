Motorcyclist killed, woman seriously injured after good Samaritans try to help rider trapped underneath vehicle during collision in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. -- A motorcyclist was killed and a woman suffered "major" injuries Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster, authorities said.Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies responded to the collision around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue I and 15th Street East.A man was riding a motorcycle when a red pick-up truck being driven by another man made a left turn at the intersection and collided with the motorcyclist. Several good Samaritans tried to help the rider, according to LASD.Another vehicle then collided with the woman and one of the stopped cars. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.An investigation is ongoing.No additional information was immediately released.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster Sheriff's Station Traffic Detail at 661-948-8466.