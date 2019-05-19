Motorcyclist killed, woman seriously injured after good Samaritans try to help rider trapped underneath vehicle during collision in Lancaster

Crime scene

(Shutterstock)

LANCASTER, Calif. -- A motorcyclist was killed and a woman suffered "major" injuries Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster, authorities said.

Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies responded to the collision around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue I and 15th Street East.

A man was riding a motorcycle when a red pick-up truck being driven by another man made a left turn at the intersection and collided with the motorcyclist. Several good Samaritans tried to help the rider, according to LASD.

Another vehicle then collided with the woman and one of the stopped cars. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

An investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster Sheriff's Station Traffic Detail at 661-948-8466.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lancasterlos angeles countyaccidentcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News