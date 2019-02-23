SIGALERT CANCELLATION IN EL MONTE. WB I-10, EAST OF I-605, AND NB I-605 TO WB I-10 ARE NOW OPEN. — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) February 24, 2019

Authorities investigated a shooting that left a person wounded on the westbound 10 Freeway near Baldwin Park Saturday, causing temporary lane closures during the evening.Just after 1 p.m., California Highway patrol said a person was shot on the freeway near the Baldwin Park Boulevard exit.Authorities said two motorcyclists riding a red Honda CBR 1000 and Triumph Daytona 675 were traveling on the 10 Freeway, east of Interstate 605 in the No. 2 lane. The two riders then found themselves surrounded by a group of outlaw motorcycle gang members, allegedly they were part of the Mongols Motorcycle Club.Authorities said there about four to six members present. Then one of the suspected Mongol riders positioned their motorcycle to the right backend of the Honda and got extremely close. The speed of all the motorcycle riders was about 45 to 50 mph.As the group neared the 605 Fwy interchange, one of the suspected Mongol members shot at the Honda, which then began leaking fluid and the rider was shot in the right thigh.After the shooting, the Honda and Triumph riders exited the freeway at Garvey Avenue, where they called 911.CHP tweeted that westbound lanes to the interchange were closed for an unknown duration of time as authorities gathered evidence and cleared the area.Around 6:15 p.m., authorities tweeted that all lanes were reopened.During the investigation, two shell casings from a .380 caliber gun and shards of a bullet projectile were found in the area. The rider of the Honda was taken to a hospital and treated for the gunshot wound.Authorities said the suspect is a man with a tattoo on his forehead and long ponytail.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone who has more information is urged to call the Southern Division Investigative Services Unit at (323) 644-9550.