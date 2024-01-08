WATCH LIVE

Woman survives 4 nights trapped in truck after going off Mount Baldy cliff

Monday, January 8, 2024 10:39PM
A woman survived nearly five days in a crashed pickup truck after she veered off a road near Mount Baldy and plummeted at least 100 feet down a cliff, according to authorities.
CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman survived nearly five days in a crashed pickup truck after she veered off a road near Mount Baldy and plummeted at least 100 feet down a cliff, according to authorities.

The woman was airlifted to safety around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when a hiker spotted a Ford Ranger that had gone over the side of the road near Mount Baldy Road, at mile marker 3.30, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The woman told crews she had been trapped since Wednesday amid frigid temperatures at night in Southern California. She was alert and taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the Sheriff's Department said.

Authorities say she may have veered off the road while trying to avoid hitting a deer.

