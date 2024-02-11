Authorities said on Saturday, someone flying a drone in the area had reported possibly seeing the body of Lifei "Ada" Huang.

El Monte woman who went missing while hiking in Mount Baldy area found dead, officials say

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- An El Monte woman who went missing while hiking in the Mount Baldy area amid the recent winter storm was found dead, authorities said.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the body of Lifei "Ada" Huang was recovered early Sunday morning. Authorities said on Saturday, someone flying a drone in the area had reported possibly seeing Huang.

"Deputies and search and rescue team members responded to the upper San Antonio Creek Falls area but were unable to hike to the spot where Ms. Huang was believed to be, due to the conditions on the mountain," said the sheriff's department in a statement.

Sherriff's aviation crews were also unable to perform an aerial search on Saturday due to high winds.

Search and rescue team members spent the night in the area near the location to preserve the scene, authorities said.

The following morning, around 7:45 a.m., crews hoisted medics down to the location, where Huang was found dead.

"We would like to thank all our personnel and volunteers that aided in the search, as well as the citizen that alerted U.S. Forestry," said the sheriff's department.

Huang, 22, had told her friends and family she was going for a hike on the mountain last weekend. Then the powerful storm rolled in.

An official cause of death has not been released.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.