Mount Baldy Resort closed after avalanches seen near entrance

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- The Mount Baldy Resort is closed Thursday due to extreme avalanche danger.

The resort says there were multiple life-threatening avalanches near the ski area parking lot Wednesday.

No one was hurt but there are dozens of cabins nearby.

"We've been up here for 20 years and never seen anything like this," said area resident Janet Watford. "We've been trapped since last Wednesday."

Crews have been working to clear the snow but for now the Mount Baldy resort is closed until further notice.