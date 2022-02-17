Search underway for 73-year-old hiker last seen near Mt. Pinos just before winter weather hit SoCal

A search is expected to resume Thursday for a 73-year-old hiker who went missing near Mount Pinos, which sits on the border between Ventura and Kern counties.Gab Song was last seen early Tuesday when he went for a hike - just before a bout of winter weather slammed Southern California, bringing a drop in temperatures and snow to local mountains.Mount Pinos is just west of Frazier Park, where temperatures were near-freezing Thursday morning. Search and rescue teams were set to resume looking for Song at dawn.It's those conditions that have Song's family worried."Once we knew that his phone was off, we just kept calling and by the time it was 10 p.m., started getting worried - really worried... Definitely a feeling of crazy urgency, knowing that the temperatures are going to be in the teens," said his son, Mike Song, who is a co-founder of the dance group The Kinjaz.His family says he's an avid outdoorsman, but was only dressed for a daytime hike. Song also suffers from high-blood pressure.