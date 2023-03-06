Mountain High Resort reopens Monday after receiving record-high snowfall more than 1 week ago

Mountain High Resort is open after getting more than 9 feet of snow, but skiers are warned not to go off trail as those areas may get avalanches or other hazards.

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Mountain High Resort is back open for skiers on Monday after being closed since Feb. 24 due to the heavy snowfall it received from the last storm.

The ski resort got more than 9 feet of snow, a new record for the winter getaway.

Guests are ordered to stay in bounds on the resort's mountain. Those who wander off trail could have their passes pulled.

The areas beyond the trail's boundaries are not patrolled or maintained, and there could be an avalanche or another hazard.

However, getting to the resort will remain difficult, as Big Pines Highway remains closed. But Angeles Crest Highway off of Highway 138 is open for travelers.