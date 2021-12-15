Community & Events

Mountain High Ski Resort, Wrightwood gets first big snowfall of the season

Locals say they can't wait to hit the slopes at Mountain High Ski Resort.
By
WRIGHTWOOD (KABC) -- Snow started falling in Wrightwood Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm very excited about the snow. We haven't had any in a long time," said Terafaie McDowell, an employee at Pharmacy Boardshop.

Heavy rain and wind up to 25 miles per hour hit the area earlier in the day.

"We were not expecting this much wind. Our Christmas decorations are all over the yard," said Wrightwood local Christopher Hirschman.

Locals were excited to hit the slopes, but heavy winds shut down Mountain High Ski Resort.

During the day, snowboarders and skiers waited for more snow and the wind to calm down. They camped out at local joints like the Grizzly Cafe.

"We're gonna wait here and check out all the shops around," said Crystal Hall who was visiting from New Hampshire.

But the snow started coming down hard later in the afternoon. Pharmacy Boardshop in Wrightwood is expecting a big crowd of renters Wednesday.

"On busy days we do like 80 plus rentals a day. It depends on how much snow there is, like tomorrow it will be really busy," said McDowell.

Plus, Mountain High Ski Resort posted on Twitter that they will be open on Wednesday.

