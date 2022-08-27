WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1-year-old mountain lion killed on SoCal freeway one month after his brother died same way

But local mountain lion population has also seen two new kittens born recently

ByABC7.com staff via KABC logo
32 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Another collared mountain lion has been killed by a car on a Southern California freeway, only one month after his older brother died the same way, wildlife officials say.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another collared mountain lion has been killed by a car on a Southern California freeway, only one month after his older brother died the same way, wildlife officials say.

The male lion known as P-90 was killed by a car on Highway 33 just south of Ojai in Ventura County on Friday morning, according to officials with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

P-90 was just a little over 1 year old. He was first captured and tagged at the den in July 2020, when he was estimated to be around three weeks old.

His brother, P-89, who was about two years old, was killed by a car on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills last month.

RELATED: Mountain lion P-89 killed on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills

Santa Monica Mountains officials say P-90 is the seventh tracked mountain lion to be killed on a SoCal road this year. Over the 20 years of an ongoing study, 32 have been killed by a vehicle in the area.

But the local mountain lion population also had some new additions recently.

Biologists recently visited and tagged two mountain lion kittens in a den while their mom was away. The kittens were given the identities P-107 and P-108. They were believed to be about 17 days old when the biologists visited.

Work is now underway on a wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills, an effort that is aimed at helping wildlife move about the region safely.

Groundbreaking held for wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.