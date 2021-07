EMBED >More News Videos Three mountain lion cubs have been adopted by a zoo in Ohio after their recovery from the Zogg Fire.

The Cougar Conservancy says a local mountain lion known as "Scar" or "El Cobre" has been shot and killed in the Santa Ana Mountains.The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is now investigating.Experts say mountain lion survival rates in this area are extremely low, and losing a healthy, territorial male is a huge loss.Cougars living in the Santa Ana Mountain range are currently protected under the California Endangered Species Act.