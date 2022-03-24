Pets & Animals

Mountain lion P-104 is killed in hit-and-run on PCH in Malibu

EMBED <>More Videos

Mountain lion P-104 is struck, killed by vehicle on PCH in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (CNS) -- A mountain lion was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday in Malibu, authorities said.

The animal died at the scene of the collision, which was reported at about 7:35 a.m. in the 33200 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The motorist did not stop.

"P-104, a subadult male mountain lion, was killed by a car on PCH today. He was the most recent cat to be captured as part of our puma study,'' the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area tweeted. "He is the 25th cat & 8th collared study cat to be killed by a car and the first we've documented being hit & killed by a car on PCH.''

Animal control personnel were sent to the scene to remove the fatally injured animal, the sheriff's department reported. The roadway remained open.

J.P. Rose, a senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, said the lion's death is a reminder that "our roads are death traps for local mountain lions and other wildlife.''

Mountain lion tranquilized after entering business at Irvine shopping plaza: Video
EMBED More News Videos

A mountain lion was tranquilized after entering a business at a shopping plaza in Irvine.


Rose urged the state Legislature pass legislation sponsored by the center that would build 10 wildlife crossings per year on state roads, and to identify roadkill hotspots.

"Wildlife crossings have to be a top priority before it's too late and we lose the Santa Monica Mountains puma population forever,'' Rose said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmalibulos angeles countymountain lion sightinghit and runanimals in perilanimalanimals
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
In 1st full year of pandemic, LA lost nearly 176,000 residents
US to expand Russia sanctions, accept 100K Ukrainian refugees
Why is it so windy lately? Experts point to this as possible reason
Family mourns mother who died after LA Marathon race
20-year-old woman killed in 2-car crash on North Hollywood freeway
Gov. Newsom proposes $400 rebate for all CA car owners
2nd 'hold' put on Garcetti's nomination to India ambassadorship
Show More
Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law
'You are worthy': NJ Sen. Booker draws tears at Jackson hearing
Cal State college system drops SAT/ACT admission requirement
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile
Trial begins in lawsuit against OC over coroner's mix-up
More TOP STORIES News