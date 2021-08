EMBED >More News Videos A Los Feliz resident captured video of a bobcat stalking the bird feeder in her yard.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mountain lion was caught on security camera roaming a backyard in the Cahuenga Pass.The wild animal, which had no tracking collar, was spotted around 9:30 p.m. Thursday passing through the yard of a home on Multiview Drive.Ingrid Escajeda and her neighbors were excited about the sighting."The one thing that was really pretty incredible was just watching how calm the cat was," she said. "He looked like he was my pet.""I'm hoping that means he or she is comfortable here and will come back."