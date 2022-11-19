Mountain lion keeps coming back to one Corona neighborhood, resident says

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Imagine walking outside of your home a mountain lion roaming through your neighborhood.

Though it's fairly common in Southern California, when it happens to you, you always remember it.

This happened to a young man named Patrick from Corona recently.

He captured a mountain lion roaming through his neighborhood near Tamarron Drive and Fair Isle Court.

"I was minding my own business doing normal stuff throughout the day and I just kind of looked out the corner of my eye and I was like, 'Whoa! That's a mountain lion,'" said Patrick. "I've seen four or five videos with cougars attacking people ... we don't want that in our area."

He said he's seen the same mountain lion in his area before but never this close to homes.

He urges his neighbors to stay alert.