For the 10th time since last March, a mountain lion has been killed after being struck by a vehicle.

Mountain lion killed after being struck by car on 118 Freeway in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A mountain lion was killed after being struck by a car in Simi Valley Thursday night.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on the 118 Freeway near Kuehner Drive.

After the car struck the mountain lion, it stopped nearby with damage to its front and side.

There have now been 10 mountain lions hit and killed by cars in the Southern California area since last March, including the famous P-22, who was euthanized last December after likely being struck by a vehicle.

The "Hollywood Cat" became locally famous for being the face of the National Park Service's lion-tracking effort. Social media accounts had caught him crossing freeways, roaming the streets of Los Angeles and even hiding out in a Los Feliz home.