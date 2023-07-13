'Get back!': OC scientist has extremely close encounter with mountain lion on wilderness trail

The mountain lion stood and stared at the scientist, who has had cameras set up on the trail where the encounter occurred for a while now.

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- A scientist in Orange County had a dangerously close encounter with a mountain lion as he hiked a trail to retrieve a camera he uses to monitor mountain lions.

Mark Girardeau can be heard yelling "Get back! Get back!" at the mountain lion just feet away from him and a woman walking the trail alongside him. The mountain lion stood and stared at the scientist, who has had cameras set up on the trail where the encounter occurred for a while now.

The encounter occurred in the Trabuco Canyon area on Wednesday, and Girardeau said it was the third time in five years that he has had a close encounter with this same mountain lion. He recognized the animal from the tag on its ear, collar and injured right-eye.

The gripping video has the scientist yell "Get back!" for several minutes until the mountain lion retreats somewhat, then the two start slowly walking away without taking their eyes off the animal.

Girardeau continued to yell "We're still here!" and "Get back mountain lion!"

When he saw the mountain lion scratching its paws, Girardeau decided they should walk faster.

They continue to walk even as they realize the mountain lion is still following them from inside the brush.

The two are eventually able to escape unharmed.

Girardeau said he had checked his cameras before leaving and did not see any lion activity. But he had his encounter nonetheless.