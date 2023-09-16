'A Million MIles Away' follows journey of migrant farm worker who becomes NASA flight engineer

"A Million Miles Away," is based on the real-life story of California's Jose Hernandez. He was the first migrant farmworker to become an American astronaut. He faces is challenging journey with determination, dedication and dreams.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The new movie, "A Million Miles Away," is based on the real-life story of California's Jose Hernandez. He was the first migrant farmworker to become an American astronaut. His journey? Challenging, to say the least. But toss in determination, dedication and dreams and the result is one inspiring movie.

Michael Pena plays Jose Hernandez. From the time he was a little boy, he had big dreams to one day go into space. The movie shows us what it took for Hernandez to make his dreams come true. To up his odds, he became a pilot, a certified scuba diver... he even learned Russian!

What he didn't learn was to accept rejection. The real Jose Hernandez, who makes a cameo in the film, is excited to see his journey become a movie.

"And I hope it inspires lots of people to reach their maximum potential because I think it's going to be an inspirational classic," said Hernandez.

Filmmaker Alejandra Marquez Abella says Hernandez's story spoke to her.

"When I knew about this project, I was so emotional. I couldn't deny, you know, the power of the story and the power that it was gonna have in my life and, you know, in--in everyone who watches the film," said Abella.

Hernandez made it to space in 2009 on a 14-day mission. When it was time to land, the shuttle had to scrap Florida for California...landing about 80 miles from where he picked strawberries as a kid.

Hernandez took home a lot from his time in space, including this:

"And you see how thin our atmosphere is. And you see how delicately balanced it is that I tell you I became an instant environmentalist," said Hernandez.

"You don't have to be someone else," said Abella. "You don't have to look like someone else. You can be yourself. Whatever you do, doesn't matter the job that you do, you know you? There's honor and there's everything you need to turn that machinery in whatever what you want to become."