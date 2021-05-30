Society

Moving Wall, traveling Vietnam Veterans memorial, comes to SoCal for Memorial Day weekend

By Elena Gomez
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- For the first time since 2015, a special memorial wall that commemorates Vietnam veterans has returned to the Southland.

Public viewing for the Moving Wall in Rancho Palos Verdes began Sunday ahead of Memorial Day.

During the holiday weekend, visitors have a chance to see the memorial at the Green Hills Memorial Park.

Organizers say the Moving Wall is a half-size replica of the Washington, D,C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The wall has been touring the country for more than 30 years. It currently travels from April to November, giving people across the nation a chance to visit the site in their community.

Two sisters visited the wall Sunday to honor their father, Navy veteran James C. Mitchell Jr., and all veterans.

"We come out today, not only to honor him, because it's not just about one name on the wall, it's not just about our dad," said Susan Mitchell Mattera of Carson. "It's about everyone who served and everyone who didn't come home and remembering their sacrifice."

The Moving Wall is open Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Green Hills Memorial Park is also streaming a Memorial Day event Sunday at 7 p.m., which will include a color guard presentation, flyover and fireworks.

The Moving Wall will be in Rancho Palos Verdes until June 1.

