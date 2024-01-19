Rescue mission on Mt. Baldy develops into recovery operation after hiker's body is found

A search and rescue mission on Mt. Baldy developed into a recovery operation after the body of a 75-year-old man was discovered.

MT. BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- A search and rescue mission on Mt. Baldy developed into a recovery operation on Sunday night after the body of 75-year-old Raymond Kopecky was discovered.

Kopecky had set out on a hike Saturday afternoon when he failed to return his family and friends alerted authorities.

"The friends had it pretty narrowed down where he should have been so it was pretty easy for us to start up a path," said Eric Vetere, with West Valley Search and Rescue.

West Valley Search and Rescue was sent to search for Kopecky. The all volunteer group trained in mountain rescue hiked into the area with the information they received.

Kopecky's body was found down a steep cliff on Sugarloaf Peak where it appears he fell to his death.

Due to the time of day and dangerous terrain the SAR team camped overnight.

"We were in contact with our aviation team and we'll at first light 6:30 in the morning we'll get the rescue helicopter heading your way to get everybody out," said Vetere.

Kopecky was an avid local hiker who documented his enthusiasm for the sport on his personal website. His body was hoisted out of the area he'd hike before by San Bernardino County Sheriff's helicopter.

The recovery effort a reminder of how unpredictable and dangers Mtn Baldy's terrain can be even for experienced hikers.

"We are up there with all intense of rescuing somebody and getting them out but we also know at some point we may be doing a recovery," said Vetere.

SAR says its best to hike with others and to bring along extra food and clothing including a flash light and charged cell phone incase a day hike turns into something more.