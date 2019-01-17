HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --An evacuation was underway Thursday morning in a rain-soaked Hollywood Hills neighborhood after the soil visibly moved underneath a large hillside home that was under construction, officials said.
Los Angeles firefighters and Department of Building and Safety personnel responded about 9:30 a.m. to the 1800 block of North Stanley Avenue, where officials described the situation as "static."
Though no injuries or entrapment were reported, the LAFD said, a "precautionary local evacuation" included five workers from the construction site and residents of homes above and below the hillside.
Hollywood hills debris flow update. #LAFD pic.twitter.com/d6ZiHjh38J— Erik Scott (@PIOErikScott) January 17, 2019
Residences on Nichols Canyon Road, north of Courtney Avenue, were also part of the evacuation.
An evacuation center was not immediately established.