The city also recorded its third-wettest two-day stretch since recordkeeping began in the 1870s.

LA records more than 300 mudslides during storm that has drenched SoCal, fire chief says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Crews have responded to 307 mudslides and five buildings have been deemed uninhabitable since the latest atmospheric river-fueled storm moved into Southern California, the Los Angeles fire chief said Tuesday morning.

LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley announced the statistics at a news conference alongside Mayor Karen Bass and other city officials.

Despite the torrents of rain, widespread flooding and many landslides, there have been no deaths attributed to the storm, Bass said.

"Angelinos should know that even though the rain may ease up a bit today, this storm continues. And that means we still need Angelinos to take precautions and to stay informed during this time," the mayor said.

Most of Southern California remained under flood watches, and the weather service warned people to remain on high alert, as swollen and fast-moving creeks and rivers increase the risks of drowning and the need for swift-water rescues.

Firefighters responded to a massive debris flow in Beverly Crest where they helped stranded residents from at least seven homes that had to be evacuated, including children.

"This has truly been a historic storm for Los Angeles," Ariel Cohen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Los Angeles-area bureau told reporters, noting that the city just recorded its third-wettest two-day stretch since recordkeeping began in the 1870s.

