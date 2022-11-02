2 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a fiery crash between two vehicles on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills Tuesday night, officials say.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the crash was reported around 9 p.m. in the 23100 block of W. Mulholland.

A fire broke out after the collision.

"Sadly, two patients have been declared dead on scene," LAFD officials wrote in an initial report.

An additional patient was being treated for injuries at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated when more information is released.