Hundreds seen at massive house party in Los Angeles, many without masks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds gathered for a massive party at a Mulholland mansion on Monday with little social distancing and even fewer masks.The Los Angeles Police Department showed up at the mansion gates but the huge party just kept on going.The party was reported on Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Park neighborhood.AIR 7 found several hundred people and several dozen cars in the long driveway.There was a food truck in the driveway and a DJ by the swimming pool.The LAPD told ABC7 there was nothing they could do because the partygoers weren't breaking any laws, and they're not enforcing health code violations.