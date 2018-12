One person is dead following a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, prompting multiple northbound lanes to be shut down Tuesday afternoon.The incident occurred near Sepulveda Blvd. just before 11 a.m., snarling traffic.A SIG Alert was issued as four lanes were closed.Footage from AIR7HD showed three cars involved in the crash, including one that was on its side.It is unclear how long the lanes will be closed.