'Multiple victims' reported in shooting at North Hollywood grocery store; 1 in custody

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police reported a shooting with "multiple victims" at a grocery store in North Hollywood Morning morning.

The incident was reported at the Royal Fresh Market at 12811 Sherman Way.

One suspect was taken into custody, and police were still looking for a second possibly armed suspect.

AIR7 HD was over the scene, where a heavy police presence had responded and blocked off the area of the parking lot in front of the store. Sherman Way was closed between Coldwater Canyon and Whitsett avenues.

Additional information about the victims and suspects was not immediately available.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
