Multiple water main ruptures reported around LA

At least three water main breaks were reported around Los Angeles on Sunday, leading to flooding and buckling of roadways.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several water mains broke around Los Angeles on Sunday.

In Mar Vista, Los Angeles firefighters responded around 8 a.m. to Charnock Road and Barrington Avenue to find a 12-inch water main break that was buckling the roadway and flooding the front yard of a home.


Officials closed off nearby roads and Department of Water and Power crews responded to work on repairing the main.

In Westwood, a main ruptured just before 7 a.m. at Coventry Place and Westwood Boulevard, leading to buckling in the roadway. Firefighters closed down part of Westwood Boulevard as the DWP worked to shut off the water and repair the damage.


And in the Avalon Gardens area, a 6-inch pipe broke in the area of 88th and Wall streets. Crews were working on repairs.
