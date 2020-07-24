Gonzo, Pepe the King Prawn talk 'Muppets Now' premiere on Disney+

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6330833" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jennifer Matarese interviews Pepe the Prawn King about the new Disney+ show "Muppets Now."

We're proud to present "Mup Close & Personal," a shockingly-revealing #MuppetsNow segment where we ask hard-hitting questions to your favorite celebrities! Apologies to any celebrities who we may have hit too hard. Start streaming July 31 only on #DisneyPlus. (🎨: @samgilbey) pic.twitter.com/kTKvkWb0Kx — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) July 23, 2020

NEW YORK -- They're back! You've met the Muppets and now it's time for "Muppets Now" on Disney+.This is The Muppets Studio's first unscripted series and first original series for Disney+.During the season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he'll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him."Well it's the same as always, you know, it's not easy," Gonzo said of working with the other Muppets. "Some of them are a little odd if you know what I mean."Of course, this was all Kermit the Frog's idea.The show will feature interviews with celebrities by Gonzo, a game show with Pepe the King Prawn, zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker, and lifestyle tips from the fabulous Miss Piggy."It's unbelievable, Pepe's unbelievable game show, I get to make up the rules, Scooter thinks he's got it all under control, he's like my Ed McMahon, my guy on the side and he just does what I tell him to do and we have a lot of fun," Pepe said.Each episode is packed with hilarious segments, hosted by the Muppets showcasing what the Muppets do best."RuPaul was there, absolutely wonderful," Gonzo said.Produced by The Muppets Studio and Soapbox Films, "Muppets Now" premieres Friday, July 31, streaming only on Disney+.