New Arts District mural with QR code donates to Ukrainian military

Arts District (KABC) -- If you see street artist Corie Mattie taking over a wall in Los Angeles, you can assume there's purpose behind that paintbrush."I want to provide the easiest way for people to give back to the community," said Mattie.Over the weekend, Mattie teamed up with tattoo artist Juliano Trindade to create a mural addressing the crisis in Ukraine."I was in the middle of doing a mural in Melrose. And then news broke out that Russia invaded Ukraine," she said.Mattie likes to say her art gives "access to activism." The Betty White mural she created in January raised almost $20,000 for a local dog rescue. And this piece is no different. At the bottom of the mural, there's a QR code."The QR code goes directly to the National Bank of Ukraine, they set up a website where you can donate to their armed forces," said Mattie.Watch the video above for the full story.