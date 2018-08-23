Murder suspect killed in Santa Ana officer-involved shooting

A suspect has died and another is in custody following an officer-involved shooting at a Santa Ana car wash on Thursday, according to police.

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A homicide suspect was killed and another is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Santa Ana Thursday, police said.

Police say the man who died had been named as a suspect in an Aug. 14 homicide and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

At about 3:15 p.m., officers from a gang unit were looking for a gray-green Volkswagen Passat that was connected to the earlier homicide. They found it at the Santa Ana Express Car Wash, located at 202 E. First Street, with two suspects inside.

Authorities said some type of altercation occurred and officers opened fire.

Santa Ana police said one man was shot by police gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. The other suspect, who was not struck, was taken into custody.


No officers were injured in the incident, authorities said.

The victim in the Aug. 14 homicide was Hugo Sanchez Jr. He was pumping gas when he got into a confrontation with three suspects at a gas station. The suspects then forced him into his vehicle and made him drive two blocks down the street.

When he tried to run out of his own truck, he was shot. The suspects then fled in the suspect vehicle.

Investigators are still looking for the third suspect.

First Street was closed from Main Street to Orange Avenue due to the ongoing investigation at the car wash location.
